Lubbock USPS collection boxes removed after multiple thefts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A source says 18 USPS collection boxes around Lubbock have been removed by USPS, but an inspector and Public Information Officer with the United States Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement branch of USPS, says that he cannot confirm a number.
The postal inspector, Paul Ecker, says individuals were stealing mail out of the collection boxes.
One viewer reported he used to drive by the mail collection boxes on 82nd street and Ithaca and they’re no longer there.
According to Ecker, USPS is removing the boxes.
“It’s going to be any mail. If we have a theft from a collection box, it could be anything that could be deposited in that collection box,” Ecker said.
Currently, there’s an active investigation. Not all of the removed collection boxes have been from theft, however, according to Ecker.
“There may be times that customers will come through a location where they would ordinarily find a collection box and a collection box may be removed for a couple of reasons either for an upgrade or there’s been some other type of issue with it. It’s not always going to be from criminal activity.”
He’s encouraging the public who has any leads on the thieves to let the Postal Inspection Service know because it could assist with their investigation.
"We’re not trying to get into specifics on any one location because there’s an active investigation and our main thing is we do want the public’s focus on this. If they have any information to come forward and contact us and then if they’ve experienced any losses that may be attributed to a mail theft incident, it may give us a lead.”
If you have any information, contact, 877-876-2455, or go to uspis.gov
