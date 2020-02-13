Lori Vallow-Daybell removed as beneficiary on $1 million life insurance policy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Another twist in the strange story of Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother of two children missing since September. And this development will likely get plenty of consideration as law enforcement in four states and the FBI investigate.
Last July, when Vallow-Daybell’s husband, Charles, was shot to death, she apparently thought she would be the beneficiary of a $1 million life insurance policy.
But Charles’ sister, Kay Woodcock, confirms he made her the beneficiary a few months before his death.
Woodcock says a few days after her brother died, Lori called the insurance company to find out about the policy. But, she says, the agent told Lori, Charles had changed the beneficiary and that she would not get any money.
Woodcock says her brother came to her five months before his death, at a time when Lori had made it clear she didn’t want him anymore. She says Charles didn’t want to leave the money to his children because he wasn’t sure what Lori would do. Since September, her children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan have been missing. J.J. is Charles’ son. Tylee Ryan’s father is also dead
Kay and Larry Woodcock are J.J. Vallow’s grandparents. They were in Rexburg, Idaho for a court hearing to receive temporary custody of their grandson. That’s so, when he is located, they will have the legal authority to bring him to their home. The hearing was rescheduled. The family is offering a $20,000 reward for information that helps to find the children.
If the case were a novel, people might say it’s too bizarre to be believable. Yet the story of Vallow-Daybell and her missing children is one investigators admit is unlike anything they’ve encountered. Tylee Ryan’s aunt has made a timeline of the case.
People all over are frustrated that Vallow-Daybell, now in Hawaii, won’t say where the children are and has not been charged with a crime.
Yet the Woodcocks understand the complexity of the case poses a challenge for law enforcement in multi states and counties.
"Nobody has dealt with a case like this before. They're having to study their law, from state to state how we handle this. And it's very involved," said Larry Woodcock. If someone is charged with a crime and brought to trial with insufficient evidence and found not guilty, they cannot be retried for the same crime if and when there is more compelling evidence.
Through it all, the Woodcocks continue to send this message to their beloved J.J. who they adore.
"We love you buddy," says Kay. "Hey little man. Come see Paw Paw,” says Larry. “There’s grass to cut."
“J.J. you’ve got Paw Paw’s number. You know how to use a telephone. Please call. Please call someone,” says Larry in a more somber tone.
And they plead with the public.”
"If you know something, if you see something, call the authorities,” said Larry.
J.J. Vallow and his sister Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Their fathers are both dead and their mother, Lori, is married to her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, whose wife Tammy died weeks before their marriage. Lori was previously married to Kay’s brother Charles who was shot to death by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, who is also dead. The Woodcocks say they are aware of Lori’s participation in an end times or doomsday cult and say she believes she’s a god.
"She believes it,” said Larry. “She believes it,” adds Kay. “ She's a translated being and she's been here on earth I think four times, in different time periods, about two thousand years, all A.D., all after the death of Christ,” said Kay.
The Woodcocks believe end times obsession and selfish desire for Lori and Chad’s own gratification is what has driven the series of events that resulted in two missing children. “In their minds, the end is going to be July 22 of 2020, that is when the second coming of Christ will be happening,” she said. “According to them,” said Larry.
“According to them, and they are in the process of, they are in charge of getting the 144,000 people that will be left on earth to start the world all over again, I believe is how they say it," explained Kay.
They say before, Lori was once a loving, devoted mother. The Woodcocks have been on numerous national news programs and others across the country. They hope telling their story will help bring the children home safely.
"All we want at this point is to find J.J. and Tylee, to get J.J. back. We’ll take, bring home Tylee too, she’s 17. It will be her choice if she would want to come home with us. We will absolutely take her in,” said Kay.
And, their words to J.J.:
"I don't know what I could tell J.J. right now other than dropping down to me knees and just holding him and just tell him how much I love him and how much I miss him and that goes for both of us," said Larry.
The Woodcocks will appear on NBC’S Dateline Friday night in a segment called, “Where are the children?”
