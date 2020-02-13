Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

POLICE CHIEF-ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
Magnolia police chief hurt when officer's gun discharges
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the police chief of a south Arkansas city suffered minor injuries when he was struck by gunfire when a fellow officer's gun discharged. The Banner-News reports that Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew was wearing a bullet-resistant vest when the gun discharged Tuesday. According to a joint statement released by police and prosecutors, the officers had been serving an arrest warrant on a man who was wanted for absconding from his probation. Authorities said Dew suffered minor injuries and was taking to a hospital in Magnolia for observation.
TEN COMMANDMENTS-ARKANSAS
July trial set for suit over Arkansas Ten Commandments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A trial seeking the removal of a privately funded Ten Commandments monument from the Arkansas Capitol grounds is set to begin this summer. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Monday ordered the trial over the privately funded monument to begin the week of July 13. Opponents of the monument sued the state over the display, arguing it's an unconstitutional endorsement of religion by government. The granite monument replaces a display that was destroyed in 2017 less than 24 hours after its installation. A 2015 law required the state to allow the privately funded monument on Capitol grounds.
SPECIAL ELECTION-ARKANSAS HOUSE
Runoff for Arkansas House seat unofficially ends in tie
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A runoff election for the Democratic nomination for a seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives ended unofficially in a tie Tuesday night. According to unofficial results, Ryan Davis and Joy Springer each received 372 votes in Tuesday's runoff election. However, Pulaski County election officials say five overseas military ballots are still outstanding, and two provisional ballots could be counted if deemed valid. Davis and Springer are seeking their party's nomination for a Little Rock seat that had been held by Democratic Rep. John Walker, who died in October.
OFFICER CHOKES STUDENT-ARKANSAS
Student: 'I feared for my life' as officer put in chokehold
CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) — A student says he feared for his life when a police officer placed him in a chokehold following a fight that broke out in an Arkansas high school. A video that circulated on Facebook Monday showed Camden Police Officer Jerry Perry standing ninth-grade student Dekyrion Ellis wrapping his arms around his neck and lifting him up multiple times to restrain the boy at Camden Fairview High School. Dekyrion tells KTVE that he “blacked out" when the officer restrained him. Dekyrion, who's black, says the altercation with the white officer stemmed from a fight the student engaged in with another student that morning. Perry is on leave pending investigation.
AP-US-PAPER-MILL-ARKANSAS
Arkansas community pitches Chinese mill site to other firms
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A site in southwest Arkansas that has been on hold for a $1.8 billion Chinese paper mill project is being pitched to other industrial prospects due to trade tensions. Sun Paper announced in 2016 it would build a facility on the 1,000-acre site in Arkadelphia. The project has since faced uncertainty because of President Donald Trump's ongoing trade dispute with China. The Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance announced this week that it has decided to market the site to other prospects. State officials say they and the company remain committed to the project.
BLOOMBERG-ARKANSAS
Little Rock mayor endorses Bloomberg's presidential bid
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock's mayor has endorsed Mike Bloomberg's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Mayor Frank Scott announced his support Monday for the former New York City mayor and billionaire. Bloomberg's campaign also named Scott co-chairman of the Mike for Black America National Leadership Council. Scott took office last year and is the first popularly elected African-American mayor in Little Rock's history. Ïn a statement released by Bloomberg's campaign, Scott praised Bloomberg as having a “proven track record."