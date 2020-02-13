Ladyjacks sink Islanders

» The Ladyjacks held the Islanders to only 31.4% shooting from the field.» SFA never trailed in the second half on its way to victory.» The Ladyjacks put on a passing clinic, recording an assist on 71% of made field goals.» SFA had a great day defensively, holding Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to 9% from beyond the arc on 11 attempts.» The SFA bench outscored its counterparts from Corpus Christi 23-11. » The Ladyjacks forced 20 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi turnovers while committing only eight on the other end.» The Ladyjacks were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, tallying six blocks as a team.» SFA turned the ball over eight times while dishing out 20 assists.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 12 offensive boards in the game.» Aiyana Johnson led the Ladyjacks with a game-high 14 points and team-high nine rebounds.