Lady Runners stun No. 10 TJC

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners were so short-handed on Wednesday, even their assistant coach was missing in action.
Yet with key players out, others struggling with nagging injuries and assistant coach Randy McKelvey out with the flu, the Lady ‘Runners managed to pull off a stunning upset of the No. 10 Tyler Junior College Lady Apaches, winning convincingly 92-75 Wednesday at Shands Gymnasium.
Lovietta “Pinky” Walker and Tai Porchia each scored 22 points, with Porchia adding 12 rebounds for the double-double. Mycah McDonald scored 11 of her 18 points in the first quarter, and Derrica Gilbert drilled five three pointers to finish with 18 points.
Tyler’s Te’Aire Hambrick led the Apaches with 19 points. Felmas Koranga added 14 points.
AC’s ladies raced out to a 13-point lead in the first period, with McDonald breaking free for several fast-break layups. Gilbert nailed two of her threes in the quarter.
Tyler chipped away in the second quarter, eventually trimming the AC lead to just two points at 44-42 right before the end of the half. The Apaches again moved to within a bucket at 62-60 with 1:23 to play in the third quarter, but the fourth and final period belonged to the Lady Roadrunners. AC put together a 12-0 run to take control the rest of the way.
The Lady (14-10, 6-7) are on the road against Bossier Parish Community College on Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m.