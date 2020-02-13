Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 20 points to help Oklahoma defeat Iowa State 90-61. Brady Manek scored 18 points and Alondes Williams added 14 for the Sooners, who outscored the Cyclones 50-25 in the second half. Oklahoma followed up Saturday's victory over No. 13 West Virginia by avenging its loss at Iowa State a month earlier and falling a point short of its season'-high point total. Iowa State announced this week that guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left wrist. The Cyclones shot just 34.5% in the second half.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 24 points with a career-high 15 rebounds and Oral Roberts beat Omaha 81-78 in overtime. Deondre Burns made a pair of foul shots with 25 seconds left in the extra session for the 81-78 lead. JT Gibson missed a 3-point tying attempt with eight seconds left and the Golden Eagles held on. Burns tied it at 69 with 28 seconds left in regulation. Each team turned it over on their final possession before overtime. Burns scored 18 and Emmanuel Nzekwesi 13. Matt Pile scored 16 with nine rebounds for Omaha.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Martins Igbanu had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Tulsa topped East Carolina 70-56. Darien Jackson added 11 points and five steals for Tulsa. Jeriah Horne and Lawson Korita scored 10 points apiece. J.J. Miles scored a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds to lead East Carolina. Brandon Suggs added 13 points. Jayden Gardner had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Rylan Bergersen and Deandre Jones combined for 41 points as Central Arkansas rallied in the second half to defeat New Orleans 73-68. Bergersen was 6-for-9 shooting with three 3-pointers for 21 points, tying his career best, while Jones notched his eighth straight game in double figures with 20 points and dished six assists. Troy Green had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Privateers. Bryson Robinson added 16 points and seven rebounds and had a potential tying shot blocked by Bergersen with 11 seconds left.