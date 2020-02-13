East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We should see the clouds clear out overnight tonight and we should also see plenty of sunshine for our St. Valentine’s Day on Friday. Partly to occasionally Mostly Cloudy skies are expected over the weekend with no rain in the forecast. That changes on Monday and continues through most of next week. A cold front is still slated to move through the area on Tuesday morning bringing in a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms as it moves through. Scattered showers will begin on Monday, increase in chances with the front on Tuesday and then stay in the forecast through at least Thursday of next week. At this time, rainfall totals for next week appear to be near the 1.00″ to 1.50″ range. We will monitor this very closely for you. If it is in this range, we should be okay, but if more falls, we may be in a flash flooding situation again. Stay tuned for more. Temperatures will start off on the cold side on Friday morning, dropping below freezing for a few hours, then a major warm-up is expected. Highs should be in the lower to middle 70s on Sunday and Monday before cooling off behind the front on Tuesday. Have a wonderful St. Valentine’s Day, East Texas.