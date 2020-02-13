City of Tyler drains water tower to clean, repaint interior

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler started emptying the water tower off Troup Highway and Donnybrook Avenue. The city is dumping the water so the inside of the tank can be cleaned and painted.
They’re not actually grabbing paint from a hardware store, but using a special product that helps shield against corrosion in the metal tank.
This special product is called NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 and this product adds a protective layer on the inside of the water tower.
The city tells us, it’s safe to use this product.
“The coating needs to be NSF/ANSI/CAN 61. Which means it’s safe, its by the united states public health authority that it is meant for contact with potable water,” the City of Tyler Manager of Water Utility Systems, Kate Dietz
This project was funded through the cities capital improvement plan with a total cost of $936,507.50.
CFG Industries, LLC, the contractor, believes the project could be completed as early as three to four months but if there are any issues with the tower, it could last up to eight months.
Dietz tells us that the coating will guard against corrosion, oxidation, and rust in this three million gallon tank.
They recoat to a certain thickness the interior of that tank and because it’s a steel tank it’s a wet environment, its going to be subject to corrosion, oxidation, and rust," she said.
The process is safe and it will not affect water pressure to the surrounding homes and businesses, according to the city.
If you believe that your water pressure is affected, you can contact the Tyler Water Service Center.
