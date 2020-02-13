AG William Barr: President Trump’s tweets make his job ‘impossible’

(KLTV/AP) - The U.S. Attorney General says that President Donald Trump’s tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and cases “make it impossible for me to do my job.”
“I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me,” Barr said to ABC’s Pierre Thomas. “To have public statements and tweets made about the department, about people in the department, our men and women here, about cases pending in the department and about judges before whom we have cases, make it impossible for me to do my job and to assure the courts and the prosecutors in the department that we’re doing our work with integrity,”
Barr made the comment during an interview with ABC News Thursday, just days after the Justice Department overruled its own prosecutors.
They had initially recommended in a court filing that President Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone be sentence to seven to nine years in prison. However, the next day, the Justice Department took the extraordinary step of lowering lowering the amount of prison time it would seek for Stone.
