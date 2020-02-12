Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a flash flood warning out for Gregg, Smith, Upshur, and Wood counties until 12:30 PM. Be extra cautions on the roadways and be aware that some have been closed. Showers will start to move out during the early afternoon with clear skies expected in the late afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight we will cool to the upper 30s. Tomorrow and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 50s. For the start of your weekend, we will be clear and sunny with temperatures in the low 60s. A few showers will move in late Saturday and will carry over into the day on Sunday. More rain is expected on Monday as we warm to the low 70s. A cold front will sweep through on Tuesday dropping us to the upper 50s with showers.