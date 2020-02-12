Valentine’s Day treats and sweets by Mama Steph and Jennifer Kielman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is a fun bunch of recipes for you to try on Valentine’s Day (or any day, really. They’re just fun!) for someone you love. We kept them simple so that kids and even very novice cooks can put these together in no time.
Pudding-filled sugar cookie cups with various toppings
1 roll of sugar cookie dough
2 small boxes of Godiva White Chocolate pudding mix (or cheesecake flavore, etc.)
Whipped cream (we used Reddi Whip)
Toppings: Your favorite berries, small candies, caramel sauce, etc.
Method:
Preheat oven to 350. Spray a muffin tin (regular or mini, your choice) with cooking spray.
Open the chilled dough, and place a ball of dough in each cavity until you run out. The dough should fill about 2/3 of the cavity.
Press the dough into the muffin cavity to form a cup, making sure to leave no holes and to even out the top edge for a nice appearance.
Bake in the hot oven until golden brown and puffed up. I removed the puffed up cookie cups, pressed each one down with a tablespoon measure, and baked for two more minutes, then removed from the oven to cool completely.
Make the pudding according to package directions. Set aside.
Assemble your favorite toppings.
Fill each cooled cup with a generous amount of the pudding. Then add your favorite topping: a drizzle of caramel sauce with a berry on top, some strawberry jam and a bit of whipped cream, etc.
Serve on a plate scattered with berries or pink and red candies. Enjoy!
Jen’s Bear-y Good Valentine’s Day Trail Mix
1 box Teddy Grahams
1 bag mini marshmallows
1 bag of pink and red M&Ms
(other additions could include other candies, etc., that your kids like.)
Combine all together into a bowl. Share by putting in sandwich size ziplock bags. So cute!
Jen’s white chocolate-dipped sugar wafer cookies
1 package microwaveable melting chocolate (we used the white version) Melt according to package directions, being careful not to burn
2 packages of sugar wafer cookies (we used vanilla and strawberry for the pretty colors)
Valentine’s Day sprinkles
Dip the cookies halfway into the melted chocolate. Place on a parchment paper-covered surface. Sprinkle with decorations while still soft and melted. Allow to harden before serving.
Mama Steph’s boiled custard (if you don’t want to make instant pudding, try this!)
Ingredients:
1 cup of sugar
3 egg yolks
3 heaping tablespoons of cornstarch
3 cups of milk, divided
3 tablespoons of butter, melted and cooled a bit
1 tablespoon of pure vanilla extract
Directions:
Put one cup of milk in heavy-bottomed pot on the stove over medium-low heat.
Put all other ingredients in blender jar. Blend until sugar is completely dissolved, which will take less than a minute. Mixture will be yellow and bubbly.
Add blended mixture to hot milk in the pot, and stir over medium-low heat with whisk until mixture thickens to pudding-like consistency. This will take several minutes, so be patient and DON'T walk away. If the custard scorches you'll have a weird taste and black flecks throughout the custard. Not good. When it begins to thicken, get your whisk going a bit faster, to really make it smooth and shiny.
Serve in custard cups or dessert dishes, and drizzle over each the topping of your choice.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.