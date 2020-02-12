Tyler hospital holds special service to observe Day of the Sick

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler held a special chapel service Wednesday to observe Day of the Sick.
CHRISTUS held the prayer service at noon to honor those suffering from disease and sickness. The day is meant to be spent in prayer for the sick and their loved ones.
After the service, students from the St. Gregory Cathedral School children’s choir sang and presented gifts to Oncology patients.
World Day of the Sick has been recognized for the past 28 years.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.