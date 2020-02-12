Longview’s Lois Jackson Park floods by design

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It looks like a dramatic flood but it’s supposed to do that. Much of Longview’s Lois Jackson Park was underwater today.
But the park and Boorman Trail are built in a flood plain. In fact much of Longview’s trails follow the same path. It’s part of the city’s drainage system, and it was put to the test today.
And the city says it worked swimmingly. But they frown on using boats or kayaks in the runoff since the currents and debris are dangerous.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.