Lake Tyler boat ramps closed following recent rains

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler announced that all public boat ramps on Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East have been closed following recent rains.
According to the city, ramps are being closed due to boating hazards resulting from debris washed into the lakes by the recent rains and to reduce damage resulting from erosion of the shoreline caused by boat wakes. In addition, the lakes are closed to boat traffic from lake residents.
The city said the ramps will be closed until further notice. Tyler Water Utilities anticipates reopening the ramps once the lake levels recede.
