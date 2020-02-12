Lake Gladewater closed due to high waters

GLADEWATER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Lake Gladewater is closed on Wednesday morning due to high water levels.
City officials reported the lake is closed due to high water levels and flooding. Nearby roadways are also shut down due to flooding.
For the latest in road closures and high water reports, click here.
Another round of heavy rainfall is expected to hit already flooded areas later on Wednesday. Meteorologist Katie Vossler will continue to give us the latest on East Texas Now.
