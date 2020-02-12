Kobe Bryant, daughter buried at cemetery along Pacific coast

(CNN) – Death certificates released this week show that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were laid to rest Friday at a Southern California cemetery.
They were buried at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, south of Los Angeles.
No details about a graveside service were released.
The remains of the crash victims were returned to their families in early February, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
The NBA legend and his daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in the hills of Calabasas.
A public celebration of their lives is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
