Hunters eager to pitch in with White Oak hog problem

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) -Tuesday’s agenda at the White Oak City Council meeting addressed the issue of the growing feral hog dilemma.
It is illegal for residents to discharge a firearm in the city limits so the hogs need to be removed by other means.
The council plans to meet with feral hog hunters and trappers in the coming weeks. Many calls have come in with people interested in eradicating the problem population according to White Oak City Coordinator Charles Smith.
The council’s vote gave Mayor Kyle Kutch the ability to negotiate an agreement with hunters and trappers.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.