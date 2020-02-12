Henderson County Sheriff: Former jailer arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting female inmate

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jailer has been arrested in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted a female inmate at the Henderson County Jail.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that Rashaan Miller, the jailer, has been fired from the sheriff’s office.
Miller, 22, of Athens, was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on a sexual assault charge on Wednesday. No information was available on his bond amount.
According to a press release, the female inmate made an outcry about the alleged sexual assault at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. She told another Henderson County jailer that Miller had sexually assaulted her.
At that point, Hillhouse immediately called the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office to launch an investigation.
We will be assisting both Offices in this investigation,” Hillhouse said in the press release.
Judge Dan Moore issued an arrest warrant for Miller, and the former jailer was arraigned by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel. Daniel set Miller’s bond amount at $75,000.
According to the press release, Miller had worked in the Henderson County Jail for a little more than a year when he was fired on Wednesday.
