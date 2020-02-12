Grand Saline ISD closed Thursday and Friday due to flu

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - Grand Saline ISD announced Wednesday that due to low attendance attributed to the flu, they will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 13, and Friday, Feb. 14.
The district said Monday, Feb. 17 is a staff development day for employees, so students will not return until Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The district said they will continue to deep clean all areas of the school to keep children well. They said the days will not be required to be made up.
