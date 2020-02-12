Forecast calls for heavy rainfall for the rest of the morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several Flash Flood Warnings are in effect this morning.
Gregg, Smith, Upshur, and Wood Counties are under a warning until 12:30 PM and Cass County is under a warning until 10:45 AM.
Heavy rainfall is expected to last through out the rest of the morning hours. Be extra cautious on the roadways and be aware some roads have been closed. Give yourself extra time on your commute today.
Skies will slowly start to clear at the start of the afternoon with all of the rain moving out by the evening. Tomorrow and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures staying steady in the low to mid 50s.
