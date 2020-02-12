Flash flooding concerns continue for East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Heavy showers and thundershowers have been ongoing overnight and throughout the Wednesday morning across the northern half of East Texas.
Many areas have reported two to three inches of rain and it continues to fall.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect from Smith, Gregg, Upshur, and Harrison counties until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Ponding is likely on area roadways as the rain continues. A cold front will reach East Texas by midday and will cause the rain to end from west to east through the early afternoon.
Skies will begin to clear overnight tonight and Thursday and Friday bring more sunshine back to East Texas.
Meteorologist Katie Vossler will have Weather Now updates every 15 minutes, streaming live on East Texas Now and Kerri Compton will help you navigate around flooded streets every 30 minutes. You can watch East Texas Now on the go with your KLTV mobile app and at www.EastTexasNow.live.
