East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Record Rainfall for this date for the City of Tyler. I am sure most of us are not surprised by that fact. Good News...The rain is ending for the day. Decreasing Clouds overnight tonight with cool temperatures likely. Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies for our Thursday and Sunny Skies for our Friday...St. Valentine’s Day. Partly to occasionally Mostly Cloudy skies for our Saturday with a very small chance for rain late in the day. Mostly Cloudy on Sunday with a slight chance for a shower or two. Nothing too heavy. Rain chances ramp up again on Monday, into Tuesday as another cold front moves through on Tuesday morning. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible with this front, then just scattered showers on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm-up significantly over the weekend and then cool down behind Tuesday’s cold front. Enjoy the dry days ahead. We need to dry out a bit, for sure.