East Texas weather-related traffic issues, school delays

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Heavy rain and flooding conditions in East Texas are creating a dangerous situation on area roadways Wednesday morning.
This is a running list of high water locations.
Smith County
- Hwy 271 at CR 3110 - vehicle submerged
- Greenbriar Rd. north of CR 1113 - vehicle submerged
- Cumberland Road west of Broadway Avenue
- Grande Blvd. west of Old Grande Blvd.
- Garden Valley Rd at NW Loop 323
- Earle Street at Front Street
- Spur 364 near Scenic Drive
- FM 2868 east of Hwy 155 S.
- FM 757 north of Hwy 31 W
- County Roads 1141, 1140, 1125, and 168
Gregg County
- Hwy 135 south of Hwy 271
- Old Hwy 135 at Country Club Road
- Pliler Prescise Rd. west of McCann Rd.
- Hwy 80 west of Hwy 271
The list of roads is continually growing, so if you see high water in front of you, please turn around. Do not drive into high water.
There are also several wrecks working around East Texas.
- County Road 25 at CR 1113
- Hwy 110 near Mixon Rd,
- Several slide-offs, I-20 WB at MM 569
- Tyler ISD starting late
- Union Grove ISD starting late
- Kerens ISD will be closed Wednesday
Meteorologist Katie Vossler will have Weather Now updates every 15 minutes, streaming live on East Texas Now and Kerri Compton will help you navigate around flooded streets every 30 minutes. You can watch East Texas Now on the go with your KLTV mobile app and at www.EastTexasNow.live.
RELATED
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.