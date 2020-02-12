East Texas student arrested after gun found; students safe

There is no threat to any Atlanta ISD students.

East Texas student arrested after gun found; students safe
According to school officials, the student is believed to have acted alone and that no other students were involved. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Alex Onken | February 11, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 12:27 AM

ATLANTA, Tx. (KSLA) - Students in the Atlanta, Texas Independent School District are safe after a student was found with a gun in his possession on Monday, Feb. 10.

According to a news release from Superintendent Sidney Harrist, Atlanta High School’s assistant principal heard that a student had a gun on campus. After learning this, the assistant principal immediately notified the AISD Police Department.

After the gun was found, the student was placed under arrest. There is no threat to any Atlanta ISD students.

In the news release, Harrist said that the student is believed to have acted alone and that no other students were involved.

This incident was reported to both the City of Atlanta Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

AISD assures its students, parents, community members, and staff that we have made, and will continue to make, every effort to ensure that our schools are safe and secure. The courage of the student who made the report and the prompt response to that report by the Atlanta High School Administration and the AISD Police Department have been essential to the success of those efforts on this occasion. We cannot thank any of them enough. A safe and secure educational environment will be maintained if we all continue to work together, just like what happened today.
Atlanta ISD Superintendent Sidney Harrist

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, all parents will be issued a letter by Superintendent Harrist, regarding yesterday’s event.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.