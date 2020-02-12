DPS identifies Arp resident killed in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the driver of a vehicle who died in a crash Monday in Smith County.
According to DPS, the driver has been identified as Devin Dion Williams, 23, of Arp.
DPS responded to the crash at 3:58 a.m. Monday. The investigators preliminary report indicates that Williams was traveling west on FM 850 in a 2011 Dodge Durango two miles west of the city of Overton during inclement weather and ran off the roadway to the north, struck a culvert and overturned.
Williams was pronounced at the scene by Judge Meredith and taken to Lighthouse Mortuary Funeral Home.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.