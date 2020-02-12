Car strikes power pole, 3 vehicles in lot in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car struck a power pole and three vehicles in a used car lot in Gregg County.
It happened just after noon in the 2900 block of FM 1252.
The car struck three vehicles in the lot of Baja Motors. A power pole was also struck and damaged. SWEPCO will have to shut off power for some to fix the pole.
Richard Sisk, Fire Chief of Sabine Fire and Rescue, said water on the road was the cause of the crash and the driver is ok.
According to the SWEPCO outage map, 101 people were without power in the area.
