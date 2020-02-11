White Oak City Council weighing options on feral hog mess

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - The White Oak City Council is meeting tonight at 5 p.m. at White Oak City Hall One of the items on the agenda is voting to authorize the mayor to negotiate an agreement for feral hog abatement.
“Tonight’s discussion is to see if there is a solution,” said Charles Smith, White Oak’s city manager.
Like many other East Texas towns, White Oak has been struggling with the issue.
“Feral hogs are coming in from the creek beds and tearing up the homes. Cass County had an issue with Feral hogs not too long ago and they hired someone to help them with their issue.” Smith said.
One of the topics of discussion will be to see if contracts can be created between the city and the landowners on how to hunt the hogs and how to pay for the services rendered.
“We realize there is a feral hog issue not only in White Oak but also throughout East Texas, and we are trying to find a way to curtail it and address the issue," Smith said.
