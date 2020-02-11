WEBXTRA: Tyler Police Department discusses new alert system launching Feb. 17

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler will transition to the new Smart 911 with RAVE Alert system on Monday, Feb. 17.
It will replace the CODE RED system that has been used to push out alerts.
The new system will let residents provide first responders with information about their families, pets, the layout of their home, allergies to medications, preferred hospitals/doctors and more.
KLTV’s Dante Nunez spoke with Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh about the system, which is sponsored through the East Texas Council of Governments.
If you have an account with CODE RED, you will need to create a new account through Smart 911 with RAVE Alert. Click here to sign up.
There is also an app available for download for Apple and Android devices.
