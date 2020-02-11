Tyler City Council to consider adding traffic signal on South Broadway Avenue

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council will consider adding a traffic signal to South Broadway Avenue during its regular meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12.
If approved, the traffic signal would be installed at the intersection of Shelly Drive and South Broadway Avenue. The new signal would cost $546,426.10, according to the City.
The Tyler City Council will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave.
