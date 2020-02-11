Tuesday’s Weather: More rain, heavy at times. Grab that umbrella!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab the umbrella again as more rain is in the forecast. Expect cloudy, rainy conditions all day. Winds could be breezy at times with temperatures in the 40s most of the day. More clouds and rain tomorrow, but the heaviest rainfall on Wednesday will come in the first half of the day along another cold front. Chances for rain will begin to decrease by late Wednesday and clouds will clear by early Thursday. Temperatures will still be cool through the end of the week, but more sunshine is expected Thursday afternoon and Friday. More chances for rain are back in the forecast for the weekend and those chances will increase into early next week with another cold front on the way to East Texas.