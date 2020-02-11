Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are going to keep cloudy and rainy skies for the rest of the afternoon as temperatures sit in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be breezy at times from the northeast. Overnight, showers will continue as we cool to the mid-40s. Tomorrow, expect showers all day with temperatures in the mid-50s. We could accumulate 6+ inches of rain through Wednesday night so a flash flood watch has been issued for most of our area. Use extra caution on those roadways! Thursday will be partly sunny and cool, in the low 50s. Clear skies return for Friday. The start of the weekend will be clear but by Saturday afternoon clouds and showers will start to move back into our area. Sunday and Monday will be similar days, with rain expected all day and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.