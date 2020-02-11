Top five selected in ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler has completed the submissions phase of the 2020 Women with Heart scholarship contest. The top five videos have been selected by the committee and released to the community for voting. The top three videos will receive a scholarship in the amounts of $1,500, $2,500 and $5,000. February is National Heart Health Awareness Month. The video entries are created in hopes of building awareness of women’s heart disease.