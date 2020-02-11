Smith County commissioners continue discussion on new courthouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners will continue their discussions on a new Smith County courthouse Tuesday.
According to the commissioners court agenda, the commissioners are set to discuss ideas about the new courthouse which may include a discussion of potential locations, sizes, layouts and designs, as well as uses and how much it would cost.
KLTV will be streaming the discussion live on East Texas Now and on the free KLTV mobile news app.
For the past several months, Smith County officials have been asking for public input on a new courthouse. About 750 surveys have been returned to the county. The survey asked residents how often they visited the courthouse and the reason for the visit along with other questions.
