East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Many East Texas counties are under Flash Flood Watches through Wednesday evening. Additional rainfall totals through Wednesday are likely to be in the 2.00″-5.00″ range with some areas getting even more than that...therefore, we need to remain Weather Alert. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the SE sections of East Texas under a Slight Risk (15% chance for strong/severe storms) for isolated strong/severe storms through tonight and a Marginal Risk (5% chance for strong/severe storms) for the southern half of ETX. Plentiful moisture will be over East Texas through this time period with a pair of cold fronts moving through. The first will be late on Wednesday coming in from the West and Southwest and the second will move through on Thursday from the north. We should clear out by Thursday morning allowing the sun to return for just a few days...Thursday and Friday (Valentine’s Day). Clouds and a few showers back in the forecast on Saturday and a few more on Sunday and Monday as well. The umbrellas will have a 2-day rest before we will need them again. Cool temperatures are likely through Wednesday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s, then we cool into the 30s in the mornings for Thursday and Friday, but remain in the 50s during the afternoon. Warming into the weekend. Please remain Weather Alert for the next few days with regards to isolated thunderstorms and flash flooding issues.