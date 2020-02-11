Mrs. Lee’s Daffodils are opening, but road isn’t ... yet

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It has begun to bloom, but the public can’t go quite yet. Every year around this time, the flowers bloom at Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Gardens, and suddenly everyone who goes is a professional photographer.
It’s located about three miles south of Gladewater off of Highway 271 in Smith County.
KLTV got a sneak peek and talked to the caretaker who explained why the garden is not yet open.
If you go once, you’ll most likely go again. Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden is probably one of the most photographed places in East Texas. Dennis Phelps has personally seen that since he does the upkeep, and although the blooms are popping, the road is only good for stopping.
‘The flowers are pretty hearty. The roads aren’t,” Phelps said.
He says many flowers aren’t open yet, and neither is the road.
“I had it smooth Friday, yeah. So this just happened this weekend and last night,” Phelps stated.
But it’s not just rutty. There is water across the dirt road in at least one spot.
“If we go in that low water crossing, it’s washed the dirt out, and I have to haul gravel and dirt back in, dump it down, smooth it out. So it’ll take every bit of a day just to do it if it’s not too bad. If it’s really bad it may take a couple of days, or three,” Phelps explained.
“If it dries out, and the sun comes out, that’ll dry out the roads a lot, but I’ll still have to smooth them out some,” Phelps said.
Like every year, it’s all about the weather.
“There’s still plenty that haven’t really bloomed out; they’re just starting to bud. I have time on my side. "If I can get the rain to cooperate, we’ll be open some time,” Phelps said.
He’s starting his eighth year as caretaker, and it’s nearly fifty-fifty as far as access. They had ...
“Four years that were good or great. And we had two or three years of that we were only open a day or two,” Phelps said.
Phelps said visitors want to make seeing the blooms an event.
“People want to know a given date, they’ve got to plan something. I’ve always had to tell them, you know, weather permitting,” Phelps added.
So every year, it’s literally up in the air.
You can call (903) 845-5780 to find out if they have opened yet.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.