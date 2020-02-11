Longview woman accused of burning relative’s vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been charged with arson following the investigation of the fire of a vehicle at a business.
Heather Ashley McCann, 30, was arrested on the charge Friday and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
According to a probable cause affidavit released to KLTV on Tuesday, the Gregg County fire marshal began investigating a vehicle fire on Firday at C&C Truck Parts, located at 2567 Old Highway 135 in Longview.
The fire marshal was told McCann stated she had set her car on fire. It was later discovered that the vehicle belonged to a relative and that a semi-truck cab that belonged to the business also sustained fire damage.
The affidavit states McCann intentionally started a fire without regard to whether it would damage another person’s property.
