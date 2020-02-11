Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock's schools have shut down for two days after hundreds of staff members called in sick. The local teachers' union has hinted that the absences may be tied to ongoing complaints about the state's control of the district. The Little Rock School District announced late Sunday afternoon it had cancelled classes for Monday and Tuesday after more than 250 staff members called in sick. The local teachers' union said it couldn't discuss the medical status of teachers because of privacy laws. But the Little Rock Education Association also called the state's takeover of the district a “confirmed sickness.”