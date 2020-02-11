Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 26 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 for their seventh straight victory. Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points for the Celtics, who made 16 3-pointers. One of them, by Marcus Smart with 8:19 remaining, gave Boston the lead for good. Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each had 24 points for the Thunder. Point guards Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder finished with 22 apiece.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and No. 25-ranked Arkansas beat 15th-ranked Kentucky 103-85. It was the third time this season Arkansas reached the century mark. The Razorbacks are 1-3 this season against teams in the AP Top 25. Chelsea Dungee, who'd been averaging just a little more than 10 points a contest over her last six games, scored 24 on 8-of-12 shooting and made all four of her 3s. Taylah Thomas scored 13. Chasity Patterson led Kentucky with 32 points and Rhyne Howard 20.
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Brandon Battle scored 11 points, including a go-ahead layup, and Alabama State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 57-49 to win its fourth straight. Leon Daniels had 16 with eight rebounds and AJ Farrar scored 11 pointsfor the Hornets (7-17, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who shot 43% from the field (17 of 40). Jacoby Ross scored nine points. Dequan Morris scored 13 points with three steals for the Golden Lions (3-20, 2-9), who shot 1 of 7 from long distance (8%) in losing their eighth straight game. Kshun Stokes added nine points.