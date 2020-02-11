East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Rain continues! Additional Rainfall Totals are expected to be in the 2.00″-4.00″ range with some even higher. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for the central and eastern sections of East Texas through Wednesday evening. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the day on Wednesday ahead of and along a cold front that is expected to push through the area during the morning hours. Once we get into the middle to later portion of the afternoon, the chances for showers/thundershowers will diminish fairly quickly, with the rain ending by late afternoon/early evening hours. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Friday (St. Valentine’s Day) and Saturday. Clouds and rain chances return late on Saturday and continue through Tuesday afternoon as another cold front pushes through during the late morning hours on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to remain on the cool side through Friday, then begin to warm nicely as we head into the day on Sunday. The cold front that moves through on Tuesday, expect temperatures to cool off quite a bit by the middle portion of next week. Please remain Weather Alert through late Wednesday with the chances of Flash Flooding existing.