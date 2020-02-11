ETN Interview: Robert Dodd touts East Texas Auto & Motorcycle Show

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, a member of the Car Committee stopped by the ETN desk to talk about the upcoming East Texas Auto & Cycle Show, which will be held at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler Friday through Sunday.
East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler spoke with Robert Dodd about the show, which is in its 30th year.
“It’s a great show,” Dodd said. “there’s a very diverse, unique group of vehicles. We’ll have everything from a Model t to a new 2020 Ford GT.”
This year, the East Texas Auto & Motorcycle Show will feature more than 80 custom, cars, trucks, and motorcycles. It will be a “collection of some of the finest exotic cars, special interest cars, trucks, and motorcycles from every decade.”
Dodd explained that the Dodge Vipers will be back this year. He added that a husband and wife who happen to own the largest collection of Dodge Vipers in the world live near Tyler, and they are big supporters of the East Texas Auto & Motorcycle Show.
Car enthusiasts will get a chance to take a spin in a Dodge Viper on a makeshift track, and the cost is $20 person or $10 for a person who has also paid the price of admission.
“The response was unbelievable last year,” Dodd said.
The 30th East Texas Auto & Motorcycle Show will also feature the Batmobile. Dodd explained that this Batmobile is the real deal and not a copy someone built in his or her garage. The car, which Dodd described as “massive,” appeared in the 1989 “Batman” movie starring Michael Keaton.
Dodd also said the show will have a “Tyke Track” featuring adult-sized “Big Wheel” tricycles that people can race.
The Auto & Motorcycle Show isn’t just a fun time for car enthusiasts, Dodd said. It benefits the East Texas Crisis Center, which provides safe shelter to battered women and endangered children.
The East Texas Auto & Motorcycle Show is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 per person and children 10 and under are free.
