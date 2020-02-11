Crockett poised to make a run to state

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - At 27-2 and 10-0 in district the Crockett Bulldogs are making a case to be at the state tournament in San Antonio in March.
The Bulldogs are the No.2 team in 3A. Last year Crockett worked their way up the rankings and made it all the way to the 3A Region III final before losing to East Chambers 63-55.
“We just came up short to East Chambers,” head coach Kadrian Bryant said. “We set our goals to get to San Antonio. I told the kids that it is going to be a bumpy road to get there but if we can take the bumps and bruises, keep everything in perspective and work hard we will be okay.”
The District championship win last Friday was nice but the team is only interested in state and for the small town seniors who have grown up together it is a chance to do something special.
“We have all played together for a while,” Allen Horace Jr. said. It is something we have been talking about and it can happen. Everything is possible."
The team will next take the court against Elkhart on Friday night.
“Our Coach has stressed that we are pleased but not satisfied,” Teddy Jones said. “We have this whole community behind us and we want to make it to state for them.”
