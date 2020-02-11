Cowboys news: Lee coming back? Former OC heading to LSU

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - The news was busy in Dallas on Monday as the team focuses on off season to-do lists.
According to ESPN, veteran linebacker Sean Lee is coming back to the NFL in 2020. The big question will be where he plays. Lee has played all 10 years of his professional career with the Cowboys. However in March, Lee is set to become a free agent.
Last season Lee was healthy for Dallas, playing in every game.
It also looks like former Dallas Offensive Coordinator Scott Linehan has found his next job at the defending National Champions, LSU. The news was first reported on Monday by 247 sports. The report states Linehan will take over as the passing game coordinator for the Tigers.
