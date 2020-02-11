Como-Pickton Consolidated ISD closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to illness

COMO, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Como-Pickton Consolidated Independent School District is closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to illness.
Superintendent Dr. Greg Bower said in a press release the closure is a proactive measure.
He said that “this year’s flu bug has hit our school community a little bit harder than it has in the past several years.” Because of this, the district has decided to cancel school on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and Wednesday, Feb. 12, in order to give students and faculty “a little more time to get better.”
During the closure, Bower reported the custodial staff will be disinfecting classrooms in an effort the decrease the chance of the flu spreading.
At this time, there are no changes to the district’s scheduled secondary extra-curricular events. The district will notify parents if there are any, according to the superintendent.
