Central Ark. seeks revenge on UNO

TEAM LEADERS: Bryson Robinson is averaging 18.4 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Privateers. Troy Green is also a big contributor, putting up 13.2 points per game. The Bears have been led by Rylan Bergersen, who is averaging 15 points and 4.9 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 36.3 percent of the 190 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 30 over the last three games. He's also converted 88.3 percent of his foul shots this season.