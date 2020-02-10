Workers free stuck excavator at Lake Wichita boardwalk construction site

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An excavator that had been stuck in the water while working the Lake Wichita boardwalk on Friday has now been freed by construction workers.
Crews used another two excavators while trying to get it out of the water.
A construction worker on site said that the incident shouldn’t cause any delays to the boardwalk project.
The excavators on site are creating pillars to help support the new boardwalk.
The Lake Wichita boardwalk was the first project by the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee.
