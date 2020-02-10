Severe storms possible this evening and overnight; Special note for Thundercall users

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A slow-moving cold front is currently moving through North Texas and Southeast Oklahoma. Showers and storms will develop along and ahead of this cold front overnight and early tomorrow morning. Quarter to Half Dollar size hail continues to be the primary severe threat, with isolated cells developing damaging thunderstorm winds. The current tornado threat is still very low.
A general timeline to reference shows a broken line of strong to potentially severe storms moving into the northern portions of East Texas around 10:00 PM and slowly pushing southeast throughout the day tomorrow. Currently, the window for the strongest storms to develop continues to look from around 10 PM to 4 AM before these storms begin to push into less favorable conditions and become overall less organized. After around 4 AM, the severe threat will likely become more isolated. This timing, while broad, will vary depending on the movement speed of our cold front. It is also important to note that this is the timing for the storms with severe potential, and there will still be plenty of rain before and after the given timeline.
Lastly, ThunderCall is currently down until further notice due to an issue with the third-party company that triggers the calls to go out. Due to the potential threat of severe weather overnight, we ask that you either download the free KLTV/KTRE First Alert Weather Apps or keep your television on and tuned to KLTV/KTRE for the latest weather updates.