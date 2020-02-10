Severe storms possible this evening and overnight; Special note for Thundercall users

A general timeline to reference shows a broken line of strong to potentially severe storms moving into the northern portions of East Texas around 10:00 PM and slowly pushing southeast throughout the day tomorrow. Currently, the window for the strongest storms to develop continues to look from around 10 PM to 4 AM before these storms begin to push into less favorable conditions and become overall less organized. After around 4 AM, the severe threat will likely become more isolated. This timing, while broad, will vary depending on the movement speed of our cold front. It is also important to note that this is the timing for the storms with severe potential, and there will still be plenty of rain before and after the given timeline.