One dead in crash on FM 850 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Smith County.
According to DPS, the crash happened at 3:58 a.m. on FM 850, two miles west of the city of Overton. The vehicle involved was a 2011 Dodge Durango.
The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced at the scene by Judge Meredith and taken to Lighthouse Mortuary Funeral Home.
DPS said the crash remains under investigation and further details will be released when they become available.
