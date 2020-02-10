Man dies in structure fire near Seven Points

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office said one person died in a structure fire near Seven Points Saturday.
According to the fire marshal’s office, the call came in around 6:47 p.m. Saturday of a structure on fire off FM 85.
Tool VFD, Seven Points, Trinidad, Payne Springs, Gun Barrel City, the Henderson County Fire Marshal, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.
The fire marshal’s office said a 92-year-old man died in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
