Lawyer for Athens bus driver: Evidence of train speeding before crash

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The lawyer for John Stevens, the man who was driving an Athens ISD bus when it was struck by a Union Pacific train in Jan. 2019, said information from the train’s black box shows the train was speeding in the Athens city limits.
Following a pre-trial hearing Monday, Justin Weiner said they have reached out to the attorneys of the engineers who were on the train that day and would like to get statements from them.
Weiner said at this point, they haven’t been told whether they can interview the engineers. He said they would like to get clarity on whether they can interview the engineers, if not, they will file a motion to depose.
The next pre-trial hearing will be held on Mar. 4 at 1 p.m.
