Home and Design Show draws big crowds in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas home and design show wrapped up this weekend.
Every February, Longview hosts the East Texas Builders Association along with builders and associates, to showcase the services they offer and the show is a good barometer of the East Texas economy.
Carrying 'swag buckets' instead of bags, visitors collect their freebies from vendors as they peruse the home and design show at Maude Cobb activity center.
“We’re finishing up our current house to get it ready to sell so that we can rebuild. I’m looking at the rustic style. The river rocks,” said one event visitor.
“We’re seeing a lot of things with different customers finally having a little bit of money to spend to fix up their homes in ways they want to do it,” said vendor Rodney Phillips of Phillips Flooring.
With one-stop shopping, visitors could check out each vendor and get to know their products and services, and this year’s vendors say they’ve had a tremendous response.
Many believe it's the economy.
"The economy's really good, construction is going through the roof right now. We can't keep up right now, we're getting a ton of remodels but we're also getting new construction." said vendor Dustin Sullivan of Insight.
It's that economy they say, that is giving customers expendable income.
With 75 companies under one roof, visitors came in droves to see the newest home products, learn more about home buying, building and remodeling.
“The economy being so good we’re getting a lot of business,” Sullivan said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.